Blockchain programme
The Kerala Blockchain Academic, functioning under Digital University Kerala, has invited applications for an online instructor-led Ethereum developer training programme.
According to a press release, the month-long certified programme will commence on April 11. The programme will enable participants to develop core skills in developing ‘smart contracts’ and ‘dApps’ (or decentralised applications). The deadline for registering for the workshop is April 8. Further details can be obtained from <https://kba.ai/ certified-ethereum- developer-2/> or by contacting + 916238210114.
