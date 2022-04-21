Blockchain bootcamp on Hyperledger Fabric
Two-day event to be held on Technopark campus
The Kerala Blockchain Academy has invited applications for a two-day blockchain bootcamp on Hyperledger Fabric that will commence on April 29.
The programme which will be conducted on the academy campus in Technopark will focus on the technical and logical architecture of Hyperledger Fabric components.
Rewards
Those completing the bootcamp will be awarded a blockchain-powered certificate, a 50% discount coupon for advanced developer training in Hyperledger Fabric and a one-month online learning support from Kerala Blockchain Academy. The deadline to register for the programme is April 28. Further details can be obtained by visiting https://kba.ai/hyperledger-fabric-bootcamp/.
