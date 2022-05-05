Blockchain boot camp

The Kerala Blockchain Academy has invited applications for its two-day online Ethereum boot camp that will commence on May 13.

According to an official release, the programme will focus on developing decentralised application (dApp) and the popular tools necessary for the activity. Participants will also be imparted training on setting up private test networks using the Go Ethereum client, developing smart contracts, testing and deployment using the Truffle framework.

Those completing the boot camp will be awarded a blockchain-powered certificate, a 50% discount coupon for advanced developer training in Ethereum blockchain and a one-month online learning support from the academy.

The deadline for registration for the programme is May 12. Further details can be obtained by visiting https://kba.ai/ethereum-bootcamp.