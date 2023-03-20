ADVERTISEMENT

Blockchain academy to conduct training programme

March 20, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under the Digital University Kerala, has invited applications for a blockchain development training programme in Hyperledger Fabric.

The online developer training will commence on March 29 and be held from Monday to Friday.

According to a press note, the programme will familiarise the learners with the concepts of blockchain technology and the technical and logical architecture of Hyperledger Fabric V 2.3 components. Those completing the blockchain training will be awarded a blockchain-powered certificate from the academy.

Those interested in blockchain technology and web programming can apply. Candidates applying through the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission are eligible for a fee discount. The deadline for application is March 28 . Registration can be done on https://kba.ai/certified-hyperledger-fabric-developer/. Further details can be obtained by dialling +916238210114.

