Fishermen stage road blockades in Kerala capital against Vizhinjam seaport, 70 passengers miss flights

The fishermen began the blockade in the morning to press their demands, including stalling the Vizhinjam port construction by the contractor company Adani Group

Protesters block the NH 66 flyover at Chakka in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday during the agitation called by the Latin Archdiocese against the Vizhinjam harbour project. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The hour-long road blockade by fishermen led by the Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram, at critical points in the capital city, including the main roads leading to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, proved a hurdle for the public on Monday. Apart from being a harrowing experience for thousands of commuters and scores of students, as many as 70 passengers missed their flights owing to the protests.

However, it kicked up a storm soon with hundreds of passengers speaking up against the road blockade, especially as several students missed examinations as they could not the exam centres on time. The Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur flight was delayed by more than one hour after the pilot was caught in a traffic snarl.

Among the 70 passengers who missed the flights, the majority of them were domestic travellers as international flights were fewer in number during day time. Many of them had to shell out thousands of rupees more to catch another last-minute flight at a time when airfares have been exorbitantly high ahead of the Deepavali season.

The passengers expressed resentment over the failure of the district administration and the police in handling the situation and their inability to provide alternative arrangements for commuters to reach major destinations inside the city limits. The blockade also caused a huge inconvenience to the general public as the city roads witnessed hours-long traffic snarls. An ambulance ferrying a patient was blocked by the protesters, which led to an uproar.

The roads blocked included national highway stretches at six points – Attingal, Station Kadavu, Chakka, Thiruvallam, Poovar and Uchakkada. The blockades lasted till afternoon. The district administration had earlier banned the blockade at Vizhinjam junction and Mullur considering the volatile situation in the area, where a local collective which bats for the port project had announced a parallel protest against the blockades. However, the protesters defied the prohibitory order and put up a blockade at Vizhinjam and Mullur.

The fishermen also took out a protest march to the Secretariat from Palayam Martyrs' Square.

The Latin Archdiocese, which spearheads the fishermen’s strike, has intensified the agitation even as the Kerala government has been holding talks with various stakeholders for resuming the port work which has been disrupted by the protestors for the past two months.

Meanwhile, Fr. Eugene Pereira, action council general convener, told the media that the fishermen would continue their strike till their demands are met. “We will strengthen the agitation at Muthalapozhi and Vizhinjam in the coming days,” he said.