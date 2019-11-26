Block panchayats to be declared ISO-certified

The quality of services offered at block panchayat offices in Kottayam is in for a major improvement with all its 11 local bodies receiving International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification.

At a function to be held at the Vazhur block panchayat office on December 13, Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen will make an official declaration to this effect.

Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman will hand over the citations to the respective block panchayats. With this, Kottayam is set to become the only district in the country to set up an enabling environment in all its block panchayat offices.

Quick dispatch

According to officials, the certification will enable the dispatching of applications to the sections concerned within a time frame of three minutes, besides efficient delivery of other services including the issue of certificates and documents.

“The project, which took off to a start in February 2018 under the Gramamithram project , came to a close officially in September with the certification of Uzhavur block panchayat in September this year,” said P.S. Shino, project director.

Those visiting the offices will be ensured the basic services including drinking water and toilet while special facilities will be established to make the offices friendly to differently abled people, women and children.

Further, records rooms have been set up for computerisation and maintenance of records for quick reference, in addition to name boards containing details of officers and elected representatives, list of services offered and installation of complaint boxes.

Videoconference

Alongside, videoconference facilities linking these offices directly with the office of the District Collector and the assistant development commissioner (ADC) office have also been launched.

The project, initiated under the Gramamithram programme, also stipulated training in management and public interface, in addition to capacity building to the office staff.

Of the 152 block panchayts in the State, only 43 have received ISO certification so far.