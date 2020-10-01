Block-level FLTCs in Palakkad by Oct. 5

01 October 2020 19:51 IST

General Hospital reaches full capacity, private hospitals set aside beds for COVID patients

The district is set to open first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) at the block-level by October 5 as the spurt in COVID-19 cases continues unabated.

Minister for Welfare of SC, ST and OBC A.K. Balan said here on Thursday that all COVID-19 cases without health complications would be treated at block-level FLTCs.

The Minister said that more attention could be given to those in category B and C COVID-19 cases. Briefing the media after a COVID-19 review meeting, Mr. Balan said that the General Hospital here, the designated COVID-19 hospital of Palakkad, had reached its full capacity.

Advertising

Advertising

He said arrangements were being made for treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals if the spurt continued in the coming months.

A special ward with 24 ICU beds was kept aside for COVID-19 treatment at General Hospital. Similarly, 14 rooms were kept aside for pregnant women who test positive for COVID-19 at Government Women and Children Hospital.

“Besides, Government Medical College here and FLTCs at Pattambi, Peringottukurissi, Government Victoria College, KINFRA and Agali are also offering treatment,” he said.

District Collector D. Balamurali said that plans were afoot to increase the number of daily tests in the district.

Mr. Balan said that arrangements were made at Kerala Medical College at Mangod for treating category-B COVID-19 patients. Two ventilators and 100 beds with an oxygen facility were arranged there. “We can treat 300 patients at Mangod,” he said.

Several private hospitals in the district too began COVID-19 treatment facilities. Valluvanad Hospital has kept aside 60 beds for COVID-19 patients. Thankam Hospital has arranged 32 oxygen kits as part of gearing up for COVID-19 . PK Das Medical College has 100 beds and two ventilators for COVID-19 treatment. Palana and Welcare Hospitals have kept aside 20 beds each, Avitis Hospital has readied 15 beds and Lakshmi Hospital has kept aside eight beds for COVID-19.

According to Mr. Balan, 2,007 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients were currently isolated at home in the district. “We are ensuring effective health care for those people,” he said.

“If asymptomatic cases continue to remain in home isolation, we will be able to give more care for B-category cases in FLTCs.

Mr. Balan said nearly ₹1 crore was collected from the people for violating COVID-19 restrictions. As many as 68,000 cases were registered.