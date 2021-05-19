Blend of digital, online classes mooted

If COVID-19 prevents State schools from opening in new academic year

A mix of centralised digital classes and online classes by school teachers has been proposed if State schools are unable to open in the new academic year in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

A proposal submitted by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath to General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish recommends that besides the classes telecast on KITE Victers channel, online classes conducted by teachers get under way by mid-June for classes 10 and 12, and by August for classes 8 and 9 if the lockdown continues. The ‘G Suite for Education’ platform can be customised towards this end, says the proposal.

Bridge courses in a limited manner to link what has been studied in the past academic year and what will be learnt this year should be conducted initially if classes are telecast on Victers from June 1.

In the wake of the uncertain COVID-19 situation, the assumption should be that digital classes may be required the whole year. In such a scenario, the portions for each term should be fixed and published, timetable set, and classes telecast accordingly.

At the end of each class, a few minutes should be dedicated to directions for teachers and parents on the mode of valuation and further activities to be taken up by the children. The classes, assessments, and worksheets should be available continuously on the Samagra portal.

As the pandemic drags on, sessions to relieve mental stress experienced by students not going to school for an entire year and classes by experts should be telecast initially. Later, classes on arts and sports, work experience, and life skills should be given importance for students’ mental health.

As the current Plus Two students would not have come to school the whole of last year, they should be allowed to meet their teachers and interact with them in compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the first 10 days once classes begin on June 1.

Though all classes are available in digital format, it is proposed that new classes be got ready or the old classes customised whenever needed. Learning centres with facilities are mooted at the local level in places such as nearby schools, anganwadis, and libraries for the benefit of students.

It is also suggested that online training for teachers be conducted regularly.