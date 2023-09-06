Bleak power prospects with no improvement in hydel storage despite monsoon revival

September 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Belated revival signs shown by the southwest monsoon have not done much to improve Kerala’s prospects with regard to internal hydropower generation, indicate storage data.

Combined storage in the hydel reservoirs managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) stood at 37%, equivalent to 1,543.39 million units (mu) on September 6, the same as in mid-August this year. To compare, the storage on September 5 last year was at 83%, adequate to generate 3,436.59 mu, show State load despatch centre data.

Storage in the Idukki reservoir, the storage system for the 780 MW Idukki hydel project, is currently at 30%, and Pampa, the reservoir of the 340 MW Sabarigiri project, 38%. Both reservoirs had 80% storage on September 5 last year.

Confronted by a weak southwest monsoon and a power shortage, attempts by the KSEB to conserve reservoir storage by keeping hydel generation to the bare minimum have not fully succeeded. ‘‘In the current scenario, our plan is to keep the daily hydel generation to around 8 mu. But there have been days when we had to push it to 20 mu or above to meet the demand,’‘ says an official in the utility’s generation wing.

On September 1, for instance, internally produced hydel power accounted for 27.20 mu of the total demand of 87.3 mu met. However, the KSEB managed to keep hydel generation down to 11.8 mu and 8.6 mu on September 4 and 5 respectively with demand remaining below the 82 mu mark on both days.

For hydel reservoirs, the southwest monsoon, lasting from June to September, contributes the major share of the annual replenishment. Kerala has recorded 46% deficiency in monsoon rainfall between June 1 and September 6. All districts have reported deficient rainfall, while Idukki, home to the State’s largest hydel project, has logged a ‘large deficiency’ of 60%.

With the status of a clutch of Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) contracts totalling 465 MW unresolved and new power purchase agreements not yet in place, the KSEB is banking heavily on costly purchases from the energy exchanges to meet the daily demand. But prospects could turn really bleak for the KSEB and the State if the northeast monsoon, lasting from October to December, also disappoints this year. In such a scenario, the KSEB could end up battling supply-related issues into 2024, say KSEB officials.

They say the medium-term and short-term power supply agreements that are on the cards can ease the crisis. The bids were opened over Monday and Tuesday. The utility is also hoping for sustained rainfall in the coming months for a turnaround of its fortunes.

The Power department and the KSEB have repeatedly urged the public to reduce energy use between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to avert power restrictions.

Meanwhile, the KSEB is set to open another set of bids for the supply of 500 MW under a ‘swap arrangement’ — where the power received now is returned at a later date — on Thursday.

