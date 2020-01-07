Blast preparations reach final stage

Preparations for carrying out controlled implosions in the four Maradu apartments have entered the final stages with three days left for the event.

H2O Holy faith with a total height of 68 metres will be the tallest building in India to be thus demolished. After loading the building with explosives the other day, the explosives experts completed their job at the first tower of Alfa Serene on Tuesday.

As many as 1,500 holes were dug in the building where 200kg of explosives loaded. The explosives in the holes were connected using 5,500 metre-long detonating wires.

In Jain Coral Cove, 1471 holes were drilled to load 215kg of explosives and 15,000 metre-long detonating wires used, said R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives.

The loading of explosives in the second tower of Alfa Serene and Golden Kayaloram began on Tuesday afternoon and will be completed by Wednesday evening.

Joint inspection

A joint inspection of the sites will be held 24 hours before the blast on Friday.

Experts from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, the Ernakulam District Collector and police will carry out the inspection in the morning.

The experts from the companies and their mining engineers will carry out the final inspection on January 11.

The sirens for issuing signals arrived at the site and were handed over to the authorities, said Dr. Venugopal.

Control room

The Maradu municipality office will function as the control room for the blasts and it will be headed by Snehil Kumar Singh, the Fort Kochi RDO in charge of the demolition works.

Besides the municipal officials, representatives of police, Fire and Rescue officials and medical personnel would be stationed at the control room. It would be from the control room that all emergency and rescue management activities would be coordinated, said Mr. Singh. The experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, will place 10 seismographs at strategic points to gauge the vibrations that would be generated when the buildings hit the ground.

The IIT team members will be inside the 200m exclusion zone demarcated by the authorities. Red flags indicating the boundary of the exclusion zone will be erected on Friday.

Other than the ambulances and fire tenders, no vehicles will be permitted inside the exclusion zone.

Power supply

Power supply to the area will be switched off at 9 a.m.

The two ends of the Kundannur bridge that runs next to H2O Holy Faith will be blocked five minutes before the blast.

Since the bridge would be in the exclusion zone, onlookers would be not be permitted to view the demolition from there, Mr. Singh said.