ADVERTISEMENT

Blast during bomb-making in Kerala’s Kannur district leaves two CPI(M) workers injured

April 05, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - KANNUR

Explosion is believed to have occurred during the process of making bombs

The Hindu Bureau

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the blast and the individuals responsible for the manufacturing of the explosives. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Two Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) workers were severely injured in a crude bomb blast at Muliyathode under the Panoor police station limits in Kannur in the early hours of April 5. The explosion, believed to have occurred during the process of making bombs, resulted in serious injuries to the individuals involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured have been identified as Sherin (26) and Vineesh (24), both active members of the CPI(M). Reports say one of the victims suffered severe injuries on his palm, apart from injuries on his face and hand.

The blast, which rocked the vicinity near the Muliyathode wood mill around 1 a.m., prompted locals to rush to the scene. They transpored the injured to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Later, the injured were shifted to a private hospital at Chala, Kannur, for further medical attention.

The police have conducted an inspection of the area to gather evidence. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the blast and the individuals responsible for the manufacturing of the explosives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US