Blackmailing case: Pala police begin probe

The Pala police have launched a probe into the alleged blackmailing of a Plus Two student by her classmates using morphed photographs. As per the complaint, the accused, some of them girls, allegedly morphed her photographs with inappropriate contents and sought money in exchange for not releasing the pictures online.

FIR registered

Based on the complaint, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) and collected the statements of the complainant and the school Principal. The cellphones used by the accused have been seized and these will be sent for technical examination.

“A defamation case has been registered and based on further investigation, relevant provisions of the IT Act will be added. The preliminary investigation, however, has failed to unearth any such photographs and the allegation of morphing and blackmailing appears nothing but a figment of imagination,’’ said Suresh V.A., circle inspector, Pala.

According to the police, it all began when the complainant’s boyfriend updated the display picture of his online chat account with a selfie along with the girl. “One of her friends allegedly handed over this photograph to her ex-boyfriend, triggering a series of verbal exchanges between the teenagers involved in the action and then a police complaint,” the officer said.

The episode came to light when the complainant, fearful over the alleged blackmailing bid, reportedly attempted suicide.

The police, meanwhile, proceeded to collect the call records of the teenagers to ascertain what actually transpired between them. They are also set to collect the statements of the accused before proceeding for further action.