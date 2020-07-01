Blackmailing actor: two more held

KOCHI

01 July 2020 22:35 IST

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case pertaining to the alleged plan to kidnap and blackmail actor Shamna Kasim arrested two more persons on Wednesday, taking the number of arrested to 10.

The arrested were identified as Raheem, 35, and Shemil, 27, both residents of Kaippamangalam in Thrissur. “Both were members of a racket and part of executing cons. They were arrested in connection with other cases registered against the gang,” said Vijay Sakhare, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The SIT had registered First Information Reports ever since the gang was exposed after Ms. Kasim’s mother petitioned the police about an attempt to cheat the family in the guise of a marriage proposal for their daughter.

