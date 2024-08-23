Black soldier fly units on Brahmapuram campus clear around 8,000 tonnes of food waste in six months, say companies

Black soldier flies (BSF) maintained at two processing units on the Brahmapuram campus of the Kochi Corporation have eaten around 8,000 tonnes of food waste in six months, going by the claims of the two companies operating the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation had engaged two agencies to operate black soldier fly units on the Brahmapuram campus as an alternative waste management mechanism until the compressed biogas (CBG) unit proposed by BPCL Kochi Refinery became operational. The CBG unit is expected to start gas production from the waste brought in from different parts of the city by the end of next year.

Fresh food waste is fed to the BSF larvae that hatch out of the eggs brought in from a unit in Tamil Nadu. The larvae are ferocious eaters that could eat up to 200 times their body weight. Currently, a unit with an installed processing capacity of 25 tonnes a day is operating at Brahmapuram, according to G. George, the project coordinator of Sigma Global Environ Private Limited, one of the two agencies selected for the work. He said the civic authority had offered to permit the company to double the plant capacity after reviewing the performance.

While the first firm claimed to have processed around 3,600 tonnes, the second firm Fabbco BioCycle and BioProtein Technology Private Limited claimed to have processed 4,050 tonnes in six months. A 75-tonne-capacity unit will cost around ₹6 crore, which is much less when compared to any of the waste processing units. The cost-effectiveness of the units made them suitable for developing countries, said P.V. Niyas, director of the company.

The fertiliser produced at the units can be sold and the dead insects used as ingredient for pet feed as it is rich in proteins. The BSF project was light on the environment too as there would not be any dumping and decaying of waste and production of methane gas, said company officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.