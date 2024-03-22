ADVERTISEMENT

Black panther makes an appearance in Munnar again

March 22, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

A tourist guide photographed the panther at Sevenmalai

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the black panther that was found in Sevenmalai, near Munnar, on Friday morning. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A melanistic leopard, commonly known as a black panther, was found at Sevenmalai, near Lakshmi Hill, in Munnar on Friday morning. According to officials, a tourist guide photographed the panther around 6.10 a.m.

Raj I., a travel guide in Munnar, said that he and two German tourists were at the hill for trekking when he noticed the panther. “When we reached Sevenmalai hills, I heard a sound, following which the presence of the animal was noticed. The panther was visible from among the grass. After photographing it, we moved to another area without disturbing the panther,” Mr. Raj said .

A senior Forest department official said the image of a black panther was found in a camera trap at Eravikulam National Park(ENP), near Munnar, in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Forest department had noticed the presence of the Black Panther several times, but the animal has not yet entered human habitation. Leopards are also present inside the ENP,” said the official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US