Black panther makes an appearance in Munnar again

A tourist guide photographed the panther at Sevenmalai

March 22, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sasi Kumar K 10408
A view of the black panther that was found in Sevenmalai, near Munnar, on Friday morning.

A view of the black panther that was found in Sevenmalai, near Munnar, on Friday morning. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A melanistic leopard, commonly known as a black panther, was found at Sevenmalai, near Lakshmi Hill, in Munnar on Friday morning. According to officials, a tourist guide photographed the panther around 6.10 a.m.

Raj I., a travel guide in Munnar, said that he and two German tourists were at the hill for trekking when he noticed the panther. “When we reached Sevenmalai hills, I heard a sound, following which the presence of the animal was noticed. The panther was visible from among the grass. After photographing it, we moved to another area without disturbing the panther,” Mr. Raj said .

A senior Forest department official said the image of a black panther was found in a camera trap at Eravikulam National Park(ENP), near Munnar, in 2021.

“The Forest department had noticed the presence of the Black Panther several times, but the animal has not yet entered human habitation. Leopards are also present inside the ENP,” said the official.

Comments

