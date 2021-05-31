Black money heist: BJP worker quizzed

‘He arranged room for Dharmajan’

The special team investigating Kodakara black money heist questioned Thrissur district BJP office secretary Satheesh on Monday.

The police found that it was Satheesh, who had arranged a room for Dharmarajan, who sent the money, his driver and helper, at a lodge in Thrissur city.

Satheesh told the police that he had arranged the room on the direction of the district leaders of the BJP. The police also questioned Prashant, who was at the BJP office on the day the black money robbery happened.

The special investigation team will question State leaders in the coming days in connection with the case. The police got the information that the money was meant for the election campaign of the BJP.

The police conducted raids at the houses of the accused and their friends to find the stolen money. The police so far could recover only ₹1 crore of the ₹3.5 crore that was stolen. According to the statement by the accused, ₹2.5 crore was divided between 20 people.

Meanwhile, the internal feud in the BJP over the Kodakara case is getting stronger. The police have identified three BJP workers, who were involved in the stabbing of another BJP worker at Vadanappally on Sunday.