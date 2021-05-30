Black-money case: BJP workers clash, one stabbed

Thrissur

30 May 2021 19:27 IST

Two groups of party locked horns at Vadanappally in Thrissur

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was stabbed after two groups of the party clashed with each other at Thrithallur, near Vadanappally, on Sunday.

The workers clashed allegedly following an argument over a Facebook post on the Kodakara black money heist case. An argument between the two groups broke out at a vaccination centre at the Primary Health Centre, Thrithallur. The furious argument led to the stabbing and Kiran, 27, was injured in the attack. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur.

Internal feud has been severe in the BJP over the Kodakara black money case. However, party sources said the attack had nothing to do with the case and it was over personal grudge.

Advertising

Advertising

To be questioned

Meanwhile, BJP’s Thrissur district office secretary Satheesh will be questioned in the black money case at Thrissur Police Club on Monday.

The police found that it was Satheesh who had arranged room for Dharmarajan who sent the money, his driver Shamjeer and helper Rasheed at a lodge here.

BJP State organisation secretary M. Ganeshan and State Office Secretary G. Gireesh were questioned earlier. Both of them denied any connection for the party in the black money case.