‘Black Man’ in Kannur keeps people, police on their toes

August 07, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - KANNUR

A miscreant who knocks on doors and windows of houses and writes ‘Black Man’ on the walls has been giving sleepless nights to residents of areas adjoining Cherupuzha and Alakode panchayats for the past several weeks.

Though the miscreant, wearing a long coat and shorts, was recently caught on CCTV, he continues to remain elusive. The police are yet to find a clue about the ‘Black Man’.

Alakode Srini, a journalist and a resident of Alakode, said that the details of the Black Man were first reported from areas in Therthally and Kodopally in Alakode. Soon, details of similar incidents, where someone knocked on doors and windows at midnight from Panamkutty, Altham Valap, Chekicheri, and other places in Alakode, were reported.

Jaimy George, ward member in Alakode panchayat, said that though only a few have seen the person, the Black Man is reported to have visited over 21 houses here. Similar incidents were also reported from Prapoyil, Gokadavu, Eyyankallu in Cherupuzha, he said. There is a possibility that there is more than one miscreant, he added.

On Saturday, the Black Man wrote on the walls of Government Ayurveda Hospital Gokadavu and a nearby house.

The police investigating the matter said that they are keeping a strict vigil after the issue created panic.

“We feel that those behind it are taking advantage of rumours and people’s fear,” said a senior police officer.

