ADVERTISEMENT

Black flags waved at CM in Kollam

February 24, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 30 people belonging to the youth wings of various Opposition parties were taken into custody for waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

The protests were staged at Paripally, Kottiyam, and Madannada while he was on the way to inaugurate the State Revenue Day celebrations and a public meeting in connection with the 14th State conference of the All India Lawyers Union in Kollam.

According to the police, the protesters belonged to the Youth Congress,  Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and the Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Security was stepped up in Kollam before the arrival of the Chief Minister and some Youth Congress leaders were taken into preventive custody hours before his visit.

While Youth Congress State secretary R.S. Abin, Iravipuram Assembly president Pinakkal Faiz, Sevadal district secretary Ayathil Sreekumar, Youth Congress Iravipuram mandalam president Amal John Joseph were detained at Iravipuram station, Youth Congress district vice-president Karthik Shashi, district general secretary Shahnas, and Karunagappally Assembly president Irshad Basheer were taken to the Chavara police station.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US