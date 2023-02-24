Black flags waved at CM in Kollam

February 24, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

Around 30 people belonging to the youth wings of various Opposition parties were taken into custody for waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

The protests were staged at Paripally, Kottiyam, and Madannada while he was on the way to inaugurate the State Revenue Day celebrations and a public meeting in connection with the 14th State conference of the All India Lawyers Union in Kollam.

According to the police, the protesters belonged to the Youth Congress, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and the Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF).

Security was stepped up in Kollam before the arrival of the Chief Minister and some Youth Congress leaders were taken into preventive custody hours before his visit.

While Youth Congress State secretary R.S. Abin, Iravipuram Assembly president Pinakkal Faiz, Sevadal district secretary Ayathil Sreekumar, Youth Congress Iravipuram mandalam president Amal John Joseph were detained at Iravipuram station, Youth Congress district vice-president Karthik Shashi, district general secretary Shahnas, and Karunagappally Assembly president Irshad Basheer were taken to the Chavara police station.