Black flag protest against Chief Minister in Kozhikode

Published - June 22, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) and Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) activists on Saturday waved black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at West Hill in Kozhikode, protesting against the State government’s alleged apathy in resolving the shortage of Plus One seats in the Malabar region. The Chief Minister was on his way from the Government Guest House to open the NGO Union’s State conference. KSU district president V.T. Sooraj and four other functionaries were taken into custody in connection with the incident. The police also nabbed 12 other activists who were present at the spot.

