Black fever case reported in Thrissur

First case of black fever was detected in 2001

A black fever (leishmaniasis) case has been reported from Vellikkulangara at Mattathur panchayat in Thrissur district.

The 77-year-old man, who was tested for visceral leishmaniasis (first stage of black fever) in 2019, was detected now with post-kala-azar dermal leishmaniasis.

The black fever, transmitted through sand fly, infected with the parasite leishmania donovani, causes emaciation, enlargement of the spleen and liver, anaemia and fever. The next stage leads to darkening of the skin, so the name black fever.

The case was identified during a survey that has been conducted in the State as part of elimination of the disease by 2030, according to M.S. Sasi, Additional Director(Entomology), DHS (Directorate of Health Service), Thiruvananthapuram.

The first case of black fever in the State was detected in 2001 in a six-year-old child from Varantharappilly in Thrissur district. Cases had been reported from various parts of the district, including Puthur, Mullurkkara, Kondazhy, Deshamanglam and Mattathur, before.

The patient has been shifted to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.