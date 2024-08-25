BKRG to install seven container toilets in Kochi

Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) will install a total of seven container toilets in different parts of the city by availing corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

“We initiated a project for the Kochi Corporation to install container toilets, including at the ever-busy Vyttila Junction, using CSR funds of BPCL and with the involvement of Rotary Cochin Central. The container toilets will have well-laid-out interiors, including a false ceiling and an exhaust system. Final electrical and plumbing connections and ramp to enable access for differently abled people will be done at each site,” said S. Gopakumar, an architect who is the president of BKRG.

“The sole problem we foresee is power and water connections, which the Corporation should organise. There was delay in getting them for a toilet that had been set up in front of the Corporation office. The toilet will be professionally maintained by a group called ‘Be Comfort’, which will source necessary funds by way of usage charges and advertisement revenue. We will ready at least eight more such toilets in various parts of the city, and we are waiting for the Corporation’s clearance. Apart from being of considerable help to people, the easy availability of well-maintained toilets will enhance the image of the city,” he said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.