BJYM worker succumbs to stab injuries

PALAKKAD

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker, who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival at Pazhambalakkode, near here, last week, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Arun Kumar, 28, Tarur panchayat secretary of the BJYM, died at a private hospital at Nenmara.

Six DYFI workers were arrested in connection with the attack on Arun. The BJP had alleged that it was a pre-panned murder.

Arun suffered stab wounds during the clash that took place on March 2. He was in critical care for the past eight days.

The BJP has called for a day-to-dusk hartal at Alathur taluk and Peringottukurissi and Kottayi grama panchayats on Saturday to protest against the killing.

In a statement in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP State president K. Surendran said the CPI(M) was unleashing violence to divert the people’s attention from major agitations, including the SilverLine protest. He said it was the third murder committed by CPI(M) men within a month in the State.

He said the AKG Centre was in charge of the Home Department. He accused the police of behaving like a CPI(M) subsidiary.