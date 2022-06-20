BJYM protest turns violent in Kannur

The march taken out by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists to the Kannur District Collectorate demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case turned violent here on Monday.

The protesters tried to pull down the police barricades and the police used water cannons to disperse them. BJYM district president Manoj Poyiloor, who felt shortness of breath during the protest, was immediately taken to the hospital. The protest was inaugurated by State general secretary K. Ganesh.