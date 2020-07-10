BJYM, MYL stage protest seeking CM’s resignation

KOTTAYAM

10 July 2020 23:18 IST

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) here on Friday organised a march to the district headquarters demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The march, which started from Thirunakkara, was blocked by the police using barricades near the Collectorate. As the protesters attempted to topple these barricades, police used force to disperse the mob.

Activists of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) too staged a protest march to the district headquarters on Friday. The march, which began near the District General Hospital, was blocked by the police.

