BJYM leader sacked for criticising Muraleedharan 

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Thrissur district general secretary Praseed Das has been sacked from the party for criticising Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in the social media.

Though he withdrew the post, he was sacked from the party.

In his tweet, Mr. Das said Mr. Muraleedharan was a curse for the Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged that Mr. Muraleedharan was the reason for BJP candidates’ failure in Kerala. He asked the party to remove him from the Cabinet.

Mr. Das said Mr. Muraleedharan blocked the second term for Suresh Gopi in the Rajya Sabha. However, BJP district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar removed him from the primary membership of the party.