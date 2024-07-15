GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJYM leader held for attack on former BJP councillor’s house

Published - July 15, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) local leader and four others in connection with the attack on the house of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) municipal councillor here.

The police arrested BJYM zonal office-bearer Rahul and his friends Anujil, Ajesh Kumar, Seena Prasad, and Ajesh in connection with the attack. The attack on the house of former BJP councillor Achuthanandan took place last week.

The police said that a social media post by Mr. Achuthanandan had provoked Rahul and his friends for the attack.

