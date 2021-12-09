BJYM files complaint against govt. pleader

Kochi

09 December 2021 20:53 IST

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national general secretary P. Shyam Raj on Thursday filed a complaint with the Advocate General seeking to remove Rashmitha Ramachandran from the post of government pleader for allegedly making derogatory statements against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, on social media.

In his petition, Mr. Raj said that the government pleader had made a public post in her social media account alleging that late Rawat had engaged in activities against the values of the Constitution and morals.

He said that her comments would tarnish the reputation and morale of the entire armed forces.

