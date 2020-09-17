BJYM activists clash with police in Malappuram

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists clashed with the police in front of the collectorate here on Wednesday morning.
The police resorted to a lathicharge when BJYM workers took out a march to the collectorate and tried to break open the police barricade. The march was in protest against Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel. The protesters demanded that Mr. Jaleel step down from the post.
BJP spokesperson Sandeep Warier inaugurated the march. Yuva Morcha district president Sajesh Elayil presided. BJP district president Ravi Thelath spoke. The police had to use force to arrest and remove the protesters. They were later released on bail.
BJP leaders challenged Mr. Jaleel to swear by the Quran that he had no connection with the gold smuggling racket. They said Mr. Jaleel was using religion as a shield to escape from his wrongdoings. They said the State had never seen such a communal-minded Minister as Mr. Jaleel.
According to them, Mr. Jaleel was serving as a bridge between the CPI(M) and some religious extremist groups.
In a separate statement here, BJP Palakkad zone vice president K.K. Surendran said that the party would confront the “police raj” by fielding its cadres. Criticising the police action on BJP leaders here, Mr. Surendran said that the police were behaving like a sister organisation of the CPI(M).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath