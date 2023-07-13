BJP’s warming to LDF’s high-speed rail ambitions renders Congress cautious of being politically isolated on SilverLine

July 13, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress appears wary of being politically isolated on the contentious SilverLine semi-high-speed railway project, given the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s ‘‘sudden warming” to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s ambition for a high-speed rail transit system for Kerala.

The Congress also seems to read politics into the State government’s readiness to examine metro expert and BJP fellow-traveller E. Sreedharan’s high-speed alternative to SilverLine.

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, says the proposed high-speed rail aims to enhance the “political connectivity” between the CPI(M) and the BJP at the Centre. “Its political end is to diminish the Congress. The party would take a final call on the new proposal when the government’s detailed project report reflects the scheme’s details,” he adds.

Congress’s Nava Kerala Action Plan coordinator Cherian Philip seeks to sow disarray in the LDF by alleging that the Centre has endorsed SilverLine cloaked in a new nomenclature in reciprocation for the CPI(M) ‘s “betrayal” of CPI candidates in the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur Lok Sabha constituencies to advantage BJP candidates in 2024.

Mr. Sreedharan’s proposal, on the face of it, seems like a win-win situation for the CPI(M) and the BJP. Both parties seem taken in by Mr. Sreedharan’s proposal to recast SilverLine into a high-speed system that would integrate seamlessly with similar networks coming up in other regions. They also reportedly appreciate Mr. Sreedharan’s proposal for a blend of elevated and underground tracks to save on land acquisition costs and forestall large-scale displacement of residents and businesses.

The CPI(M) seems unwilling to risk another season of public strife over SilverLine. It reportedly calculates that getting Mr. Sreedharan on board its flagship scheme would strengthen the government’s case for Central approval. The CPI(M) also desires to isolate Congress politically on the SilverLine issue.

The BJP is reportedly wary of being perceived as stalling Kerala’s development. It seems to have given up on loudly portraying the Vande Bharat Express train as a viable alternative to SilverLine.

The BJP also seeks to broadcast the likely approval for a high-speed rail transit system as an election-era promise of a cornucopia of development projects for Kerala if the party gains ascendancy in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Given the current turn of events, the Congress appears compelled to walk a tightrope on the subject.

