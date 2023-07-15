BJP’s sudden enthusiasm for rapid rail transit system for Kerala appears short-lived

July 15, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) seemingly abrupt enthusiasm for Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s ambition to develop a rapid rail transit system for Kerala appears to be a short-lived dalliance.

On Saturday, at least two BJP leaders seemed to suggest that their State president K. Surendran had jumped the gun by appearing to imply that his party would not hold up Kerala’s development if the State government accepted metro rail expert E. Sreedharan’s high-speed alternative to LDF’s semi-high-speed Silverline (K-Rail).

The BJP seemed acutely wary of the political danger of appearing to kowtow to the State government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, the party’s leadership did not want to lose sight of its goal to emerge as the “true Opposition” in Kerala, given Congress’ alleged alignment with the CPI(M) on the Uniform Civil Code, Manipur violence, and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) issues at the national level.

BJP national executive member Sobha Surendran, widely perceived as a dissenter in the party’s Kerala unit, said Mr Surendran had aired his “personal opinion”. She said the BJP would take an informed call only if the government conducted a credible social, environmental, and economic impact study and published the findings for a political debate. Ms. Surendran said the BJP was not a one-person army.

Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan agreed with Ms. Surendran “100%”. “I had visited scores of families upended by the proposed SilverLine and felt their pain. Let the government first say it has dropped SilverLine,” Mr Muraleedharan said.

He said Kerala’s special representative in New Delhi K.V. Thomas created a smoke screen at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) instance to mislead the public by broadcasting the false impression that Mr. Sreedharan had endorsed a recast SilverLine with a new name.

The BJP’s changed tack also seemed to have put paid to the LDF’s attempt to isolate the Congress on Silverline by dividing the Opposition. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran weighed in with strident criticism against the CPI(M) and said the “stillborn” scheme was a vehicle for political corruption. SilverLine markers effectively froze transactions of nearly 1,000 hectares of prime land in the State, upending the lives of 9,000 families. Hundreds of anti-SilverLine protestors, including women and children, faced criminal cases. The government had to answer for the ₹57 crore spent on SilverLine, remove the markers, and withdraw the cases before moving to any new scheme, he added.