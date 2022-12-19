BJP’s protest against D.R. Anil turns violent

December 19, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A protest march taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding the resignation of Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation works standing committee chairperson D.R. Anil turned violent on Monday.

The BJP has been demanding the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] councillor’s resignation over an alleged misogynistic comment he had made during a council meeting on Friday, which had witnessed tense scenes following the BJP’s protest against Mayor Arya Rajendran.

To charitable trust office

On Monday, the BJP activists took out a protest march to the office of a charitable trust, owing allegiance to the Left, in the Medical College ward, which Mr. Anil represents. The protesters led by a group of women attempted to barge into the office and poured used motor oil at the entrance. The glass panes at the entrance were broken when they tried to enter the office forcibly. Police personnel intervened and pushed them away from the office, leading to pushing and shoving between the police and the activists. After the protesters staged a sit-in in front of the office, the police arrested and removed them.

The council meeting on Friday had witnessed tense scenes after women councillors of the BJP blocked the Mayor’s path to prevent her from reaching the dais, demanding her resignation over the alleged letter sent by her to Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the city Corporation. BJP councillors accuse Mr. Anil of having made a misogynistic comment against the women councillors during the shouting match that followed.

To strengthen protest

BJP district president V.V. Rajesh said in a statement on Monday that the party would strengthen the protest demanding the Mayor’s resignation, which had completed 45 days, as well as the protest against Mr. Anil against his comments. He demanded investigations into the alleged backdoor appointments to temporary posts in the Government Medical College Hospital and SAT Hospital.