BJP’s minority outreach spotlights “fissures” in the Church leadership

April 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) active prospecting for minority votes seems to spotlight the perceived fissures in the Church leadership. The BJP feels it has got the nod for its Christian outreach efforts in the words of Geevarghese Mar Yulios, Metropolitan of the Kunnumkulam diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

The prelate has told television reporters that the BJP is not an untouchable political pariah. He avers that they are “good things” about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The metropolitan is of the view that certain quotes from Vicharadhara, RSS’s ideological manual authored by M. S. Golwalkar, have been cherry-picked and dropped out of context by a few.

Yuhanon Mar Melitius, Metropolitan of the Thrissur diocese of the Church, takes a different tack. The BJP’s pitch for minority votes has come amid widespread attacks against Christians in North India, he says, adding the the persecution of Christians during the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat gnaws at the community’s collective memory. He sees the BJP’s overtures to the Church a political gimmick ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and dares the BJP to disavow the RSS’ “bid” to establish a Hindu majoritarian state lorded over by upper castes and corporates.

The BJP’s move to extrapolate its Christian outreach to Muslims has elicited criticism from the Indian National League (INL), a ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) partner. The party’s state working committee has cautioned Church leaders against “kowtowing” to the BJP’s brand of Hindutva politics.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan feels the BJP’s “made-for-television glad-handing” of Church leaders would not sway minority votes away from the United Democratic Front (UDF) Christians, he says, are acutely aware that the BJP aspires to render minorities subaltern citizens in the fascist polity the RSS hopes to forge by reversing social progress, stifling dissent, and trampling democracy and human rights. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] hopes to benefit slyly from BJP’s pitch for traditional UDF votes.

“For one, the parties had conspired to give a communal colour to the Vizhinjam agitation spearheaded by the Latin Catholic Church,” he adds.

BJP State president K. Surendran says Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi on April 21 would manifest as a game-changer in State politics. Mr. Modi’s leadership would unify voters around a more positive vision for Kerala’s future. They would reject the UDF and LDF and rally behind Mr. Modi’s development, security and social welfare banner, he adds.