BJP’s loss in Delhi polls part of a political churn: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said the drubbing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered in the Delhi Assembly polls is part of a political churn that the country has been witnessing in the recent times.

The party’s failure to secure absolute majorities in six Assembly elections in a row was reflective of the changing narrative from communal and nationalist jingoism to livelihood issues that affected large sections in the country, he added.

Delivering the golden jubilee memorial lecture on the theme ‘Challenges of Indian Democracy – a contemporary perspective’, organised by the Loyola College of Social Sciences, here on Tuesday, Mr. Yechury said the public had realised the need to raise issues that concerned sustenance and livelihood, rather than fall for the trap of communal polarisation that the BJP sought for its success.

While there was virtually no opposition for the BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana, the public took up the role to dampen their prospects.

Lauding Kejriwal

Crediting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for adopting a clever strategy, Mr. Yechury said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader refused to be drawn into the controversy surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Caste factors

While there had been undercurrents of caste factors, the victory was a vote that the people of Delhi gave for the work that was done during the last five years.

The CPI(M) leader added that the ongoing agitations against the CAA including the one in Shaheen Bagh was not led by political parties, but by the common populace, particularly the student community.

He also reiterated that the implementation of the NRC would lead to complete chaos in the country.

College manager Sunny Kunnappallil presided over the programme.

Principal Saji P. Jacob and Vice Principal Sabu P. Thomas also spoke.

Trump’s visit

Lashing out at the Gujarat government for constructing walls to conceal slums ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, Mr. Yechury said it was reflective of the Centre’s philosophy of “eliminating the poor and not poverty”. He cautioned the Narendra Modi-led government that it would be making a fool out of itself by creating a charade of prosperity in the country. “The walls will display its most inhumane face to the world,” he said. He added that the U.S. President’s visit was in reality a reciprocation to the Modi government’s efforts to open the doors for foreign investment in the country.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the denial of permission for British MP Debbie Abrahams to visit the country.