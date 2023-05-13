ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Karnataka defeat a verdict against its anti-people policies: Pinarayi

May 13, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral defeat in Karnataka is a verdict against its anti-people policies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking at a public meeting held in Kannanalloor on Saturday, as part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s second anniversary, he said the aim of the secular and progressive parties should be to keep the BJP away from power.

“Today is a day on which the BJP is not in power in any State in South India. It has not yet come to terms with this defeat. The Congress party should go forward keeping in mind the lessons that it has learned. It should not repeat its mistakes. The Congress will not be able to rule the entire country on its own as in the past. It should take the initiative to unite all anti-BJP votes in each State,” he said.

