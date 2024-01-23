GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP’s K. Surendran accuses UDF, LDF of isolating majority community

BJP State president attends live screening of the Ram Temple consecration at temple in Pala

January 23, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Monday attended the live screening of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony from the Ramapuram Sree Rama temple near Pala. Mr. Surendran, who reached the temple around 10 a.m., attended a ‘satsang’ held in connection with the event and watched live proceedings of the consecration ceremony in a screen set up there. BJP State general secretary George Kurien and the party’s district unit president G. Lijin Lal accompanied him.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Surendran unleashed a scathing criticism on the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front for their non-cooperation on this big occasion. “That these two fronts chose to ignore the sentiments of the majority community was so unfortunate. The believers, however, were least bothered and were pouring into temples all across the State,” he said.

‘No objections’

Holding that Hindus in Kerala were not so united even during the Sabarimala protests, Mr. Surendran also pointed out that the other minority castes in Kerala too had no objections to celebrating the occasion. “The two leading political coalitions, however, chose to turn a blind eye to this significant moment and isolated the very community that have voted them to power over the years,” added Mr. Surendran.

