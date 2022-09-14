BJP’s ideology of hatred dividing country: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kollam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s ideology of hatred and its arrogant vision are dividing and weakening the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public meeting organised as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he added that the BJP and RSS have been attacking India’s biggest strengths including respect for other ideologies and tolerance.

“Remember Mahatma Gandhi who fought and defeated a superpower with non-violence. That is the true strength of the people of India and Kerala, but today it’s being attacked. Wherever you look in the country you see anger and hatred. Instead of seeing Indians as sisters and brothers, they are seeing each other as enemies,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about his visit to the Sivagiri Madhom, he said Kerala had giants such as Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swami and Ayyankali who showed its people the direction to walk on. “All of them have preached togetherness, harmony and affection. Not one of them ever preached hatred or violence. What is the point of bowing in front of Guru’s stature without acting along the lines he recommended. I see it as an insult to Guru,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with autorickshaw drivers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala on Wednesday.

Mentioning his meeting with representatives of the cashew industry, he said that the sector is struggling and they are more likely to see a future in an environment of harmony. “Do you think they can see a future if India is fighting with itself?” he asked.

Hailing Kerala as a State open to new ideas from all parts of the globe, he said it is mainly because of the good education system. “And this system is built on the DNA of this State, its respect for each other and tolerance. This is the ideology we are trying to defend.”

Mr.Gandhi added that it is easy to spread hatred, but difficult to bring people together. “It takes patience and humility to unite people and I know the people of Kerala have this. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a message to those who are trying to divide the country,” he said.