BJP’s foundation is weak, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi has said he had tested the strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its citadel in Gujarat and found its foundations to be “extremely weak.”

Mr. Gandhi, who had arrived in Kerala after a bruising campaign in Gujarat, said this while inaugurating the birth centenary celebrations of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Baby John here on Thursday.

It was his first public function as president-designate of his party and Mr. Gandhi exuded confidence that “we are going to defeat these (BJP) forces.”

Mr. Gandhi said the BJP campaign had marketing muscle and a loud voice. “But that voice was hollow,” he said.

He had arrived in Gujarat with the notion that the BJP had done some excellent work there and was on firm ground. However, his interactions with farmers, small businesspeople in Surat, and factory workers proved his presumption wrong.

“They told me that BJP’s 22-year rule in Gujarat was a lie. Only 15 to 20 large corporate entities had benefited. Farmers, women, and labourers were forgotten. Public healthcare and education are in a shambles.”

Mr. Gandhi sensed a tremendous upsurge against the idea of the BJP in Gujarat itself. As the campaign progressed, the moral and intellectual bankruptcy of the BJP came to the fore. It vacillated rudderless between one non-issue and another.

The BJP made a spectacle of itself. “In the last days of the campaign, all that was left for the Prime Minister to do was to talk about himself and insult his predecessor,” he said.

In reply to RSP leader T.J. Chandrachoodan, who faulted neoliberal economic policies of the Congress, Mr. Gandhi said the fight against fascism should not be held hostage to differences in economic ideology. “There can be flexibility in matters related to fiscal policy. But there can’t be any such pliancy in the fight against fascism.”

Fascist forces were attempting to gain a foothold in Kerala, a State profoundly influenced by the legacy of Ayyankali, Sree Narayana Guru, and Mahatma Gandhi.

In an oblique counter to criticism that he was a neophyte compared to many national-level political figures, Mr. Gandhi said it was desirable to have the qualities of a “baby” in a political leader, like Baby John himself. “A baby is pure, open to ideas and trusting with no iota of hate,” he said. A galaxy of United Democratic Front leaders hailed Mr. Gandhi as the future Prime Minister.

In a throwback to his Nehruvian political tradition, he walked to the visually challenged children, who rendered the national anthem, and complimented them.