BJP workers take out march to director Ranjith’s house in Kozhikode

Published - August 25, 2024 11:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP workers taking out a march to the residence of filmmaker Ranjith at Chalappuram in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday took out a protest march to the house of film director Ranjith who resigned from the post of the chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy following allegations of inappropriate behaviour raised against him by a Bengali actor.

‘MeToo’ moment in Malayalam film industry puts LDF government in firefighting mode

The protesters, who sought immediate legal action against Mr. Ranjith, alleged that the police were not taking steps to register a case. They also clashed with the police while trying to barge into the compound of the director’s house at Chalappuram.

BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan, who opened the protest, alleged that the State government was adopting a supportive stand to protect the suspect in a grave incident in which a woman actor was targeted. “Even after the complainant explained everything in the public and the mental trauma she suffered, no action was taken by the government in such a way to insult her,” he said.

 

