BJP worker’s murder: assailants left State

ALAPPUZHA

23 December 2021 19:47 IST

Special teams deployed to nab culprits: Sakhare

All assailants involved in the murder of BJP OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivas have been identified, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare has said.

Mr. Sakhare told reporters here on Thursday that the culprits had left the State. “Special police teams have been deployed to nab the culprits,” he said.

Sreenivas was hacked to death in his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality around 7 a.m. on December 19. The BJP leader was attacked by a gang of 12 people.

Advertising

Advertising

Ambulance driver held

Meanwhile, an ambulance has been seized and its driver taken into custody in connection with the killing of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State secretary K.S. Shan. The police suspect the killer gang used the ambulance to escape. Shan was attacked by assailants at Kuppezham Junction in Mannancherry in Alappuzha around 7.30 p.m. on December 18. He succumbed to his injuries around 11.30 p.m.

Mr. Sakhare said that the police had received relevant information regarding conspiracy in both cases. He, however, did not divulge further details. “It is a cat and mouse game. All those directly involved in the murders are absconding. We will nab them,” he said.

Responding to the SDPI’s allegations regarding police searches in the houses of party activists, he said that raids and searches would continue to nab the culprits.

The police have so far recorded the arrest of five SDPI activists in connection with the murder of Sreenivas and two RSS workers in Shan murder case. The police on Thursday brought RSS workers Rajendraprasad and Ratheesh to the RSS district office in Alappuzha as part of evidence collection.