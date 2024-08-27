BJP worker attacked in Kannur

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, P.C. Babu, 40, was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals at Kalyassery Central, Kannur, on Monday night. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. when Mr. Babu was returning after Sobhayatra at Keecheri.

Mr. Babu sustained serious injuries to his head and hands and was admitted to a private hospital in Kannur. According to him, the attackers used iron rods and swords during the assault. The Kannapuram police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP Kannur district president N. Haridas accused the CPI(M) of inciting conflict in the district. He also claimed that extremist organisations were disrupting religious ceremonies and alleged that the police had failed to act against such organisations.

He said BJP workers had come under attack while celebrating Sreekrishna Jayanti at Peralassery and Kannapuram too.