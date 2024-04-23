ADVERTISEMENT

BJP worker arrested

April 23, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sanal Kumar, a BJP worker who was arrested and released on bail in an incident in which National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate G. Krishnakumar sustained an eye injury, said on Tuesday that the case was fabricated.

The actor-politician had lodged a complaint with the police that he was attacked by political opponents. A case was filed against Sanal Kumar based on CCTV footage and witnesses who were all BJP workers. It was also found that that his scooter keys had hit the eyes of the candidate during a reception at Mulavana on Saturday. He was summoned to the police station on Monday and released on bail.

On Sunday, Mr. Krishnakumar, in a post on his X handle, said, “I sustained an eye injury (suspected attack by Opposition parties) during my Lok Sabha campaign in Kundra, Kollam, Kerala. Your prayers and support during this time mean everything to me.”

According to the police, his arrest was recorded after checking the footage and taking the statement of the accused. But speaking to the media at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Sanal Kumar said he was the victim of a conspiracy of Left workers and he was threatened by the police. 

