ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will win more than 350 seats in 2024 elections : Javadekar

May 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

BJP’s Kerala Prabhari is also hopeful that there will be representatives from Kerala; he says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is accused in SNC-Lavalin corruption case, will have to face imprisonment in the future

The Hindu Bureau

The Left government is trying to turn Kerala into a hub of liquor, narcotics, smuggling, and corruption, BJP’s Kerala Prabhari and MP Prakash Javadekar has said here on Sunday.

Inaugurating party’s Kollam Parliament constituency leadership meeting, he added that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is accused in SNC-Lavalin corruption case, would have to face imprisonment in the future. “The Chief Minister cannot shirk the responsibility in Dr Vandana’s murder. We also suspect the Opposition’s consent and participation in the corruption going on in Kerala. The Opposition is silent on the Brahmapuram waste plant scam and AI camera scam,” he said.

Mr. Javadekar added that BJP would win more than 350 seats in 2024 elections and there would be representatives from Kerala too. District president and Kollam Parliament constituency convener B.B. Gopakumar presided over the function while State general secretary (organisation) M. Ganesan, State general secretary P. Sudhir, south region president K. Soman, State vice-president V.T. Rama and district general secretary S. Prashanth also spoke on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US