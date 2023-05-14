BJP will win more than 350 seats in 2024 elections : Javadekar

May 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Left government is trying to turn Kerala into a hub of liquor, narcotics, smuggling, and corruption, BJP’s Kerala Prabhari and MP Prakash Javadekar has said here on Sunday.

Inaugurating party’s Kollam Parliament constituency leadership meeting, he added that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is accused in SNC-Lavalin corruption case, would have to face imprisonment in the future. “The Chief Minister cannot shirk the responsibility in Dr Vandana’s murder. We also suspect the Opposition’s consent and participation in the corruption going on in Kerala. The Opposition is silent on the Brahmapuram waste plant scam and AI camera scam,” he said.

Mr. Javadekar added that BJP would win more than 350 seats in 2024 elections and there would be representatives from Kerala too. District president and Kollam Parliament constituency convener B.B. Gopakumar presided over the function while State general secretary (organisation) M. Ganesan, State general secretary P. Sudhir, south region president K. Soman, State vice-president V.T. Rama and district general secretary S. Prashanth also spoke on the occasion.