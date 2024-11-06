BJP will not allow eviction of Munambam residents: Krishnadas 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P.K. Krishnadas has made it clear that his party will not allow any law, be it the Waqf Act or any other legislation, to evict the people of Munambam.

Speaking to mediapersons in Thrissur on Wednesday, Mr. Krishnadas criticised the stance of both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress towards religious extremism, calling for a firm approach in dealing with such issues.

Mr. Krishnadas called for an amendment to the Waqf Act, arguing that it gave excessive powers to the Waqf Board. He alleged that it was the Congress that brought in amendments, which had empowered the Waqf Board with excessive power.

“We will not allow any law, whether it’s the Waqf Act or any other, to evict the families who have been living in Munambam for over 200 years,” Mr. Krishnadas said.

“This problem, if not stopped here, will spread to the rest of the State. We will use every legal and democratic means to stop this,” he added.

