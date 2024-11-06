ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will not allow eviction of Munambam residents: Krishnadas 

Published - November 06, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P.K. Krishnadas has made it clear that his party will not allow any law, be it the Waqf Act or any other legislation, to evict the people of Munambam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons in Thrissur on Wednesday, Mr. Krishnadas criticised the stance of both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress towards religious extremism, calling for a firm approach in dealing with such issues.

Mr. Krishnadas called for an amendment to the Waqf Act, arguing that it gave excessive powers to the Waqf Board. He alleged that it was the Congress that brought in amendments, which had empowered the Waqf Board with excessive power.

“We will not allow any law, whether it’s the Waqf Act or any other, to evict the families who have been living in Munambam for over 200 years,” Mr. Krishnadas said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This problem, if not stopped here, will spread to the rest of the State. We will use every legal and democratic means to stop this,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US