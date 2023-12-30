ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will make gains in Kerala in Lok Sabha polls: Anil Antony

December 30, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI: BJP national secretary and spokesperson Anil K. Antony has claimed that the party will make considerable gains in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

He said the party had robust organisational network in the State. It had the potential to expand its roots and the Parliament elections would reflect the party’s strength, he said while inaugurating the State leadership meet of the Yuvamorcha here on Friday.

Mr. Antony said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address around 50 lakh new voters online on the occasion of National Voters’ Day. C.R. Praphul Krishnan, State president of the Yuvamorcha, presided.

