GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will make gains in Kerala in Lok Sabha polls: Anil Antony

December 30, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI: BJP national secretary and spokesperson Anil K. Antony has claimed that the party will make considerable gains in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

He said the party had robust organisational network in the State. It had the potential to expand its roots and the Parliament elections would reflect the party’s strength, he said while inaugurating the State leadership meet of the Yuvamorcha here on Friday.

Mr. Antony said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address around 50 lakh new voters online on the occasion of National Voters’ Day. C.R. Praphul Krishnan, State president of the Yuvamorcha, presided.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.