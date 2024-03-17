BJP will make a difference in Kerala politics with this election: Prakash Javadekar

March 17, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State election in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Sunday sought to portray the BJP as the party of the future in Kerala, accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) of being involved in a “mock fight” and having “nothing new to offer”. Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that the LDF government has failed on all fronts and is mired in corruption scandals.

“The UDF and the LDF have no future. They are parties of the past. In Kerala, they are playing a mock fight. They are allies practically in all other states and in reality, they are tactically together here in Kerala also. They have nothing new to offer, therefore, they are raking up irrelevant issues. Congress and LDF ruled in West Bengal for more than 30 years each. Now, the tally of both the parties in the WB assembly is a ‘BIG ZERO’. The same fate awaits them in Kerala in the near future,” he said.

Calling the upcoming Lok Sabha polls a “pro-incumbency election”, he expressed confidence that BJP will make a difference in Kerala politics forever in this election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A big churning in the minds of Kerala voters is visible. In 2019, they were made to believe that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister. This time, everybody including the congress leaders are sure that he has no chance of becoming the PM. Every voter knows that Narendra Modi will get a third term. He has delivered Keralites benefits of all welfare schemes without any discrimination,” he said.

Amid all the heated debates about the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram six lane highway, with both the LDF and BJP claiming credit for it, Mr. Javadekar attributed the credit entirely to the Modi government. The LDF has maintained that the State government had to shell out considerable funds for land acquisition for completing the highway.

“We have a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. We have delivered good governance with our Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.